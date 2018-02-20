VMP Taps Coastal Security Consultants as Southeast Rep

Video Mount Products (VMP) has named Coastal Security Consultants to represent its full line in the North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama territories, effective immediately.

“Over the past few years as we have looked to further strengthen our standing in the security and AV accessories markets in the North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama markets, it was vital that VMP find a partner that knows our customers very well,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “We also needed a partner that could help us continue to grow by looking for and finding new customers through their experience and connections, and Coastal Security Consultants met all of our needs. We are looking forward to working with them.”

Coastal Security Consultants, with offices in Charlotte, NC, Atlanta, and Richmond, VA, offers customized sales partnerships that work to grow profits and provide top-line revenue for low-voltage, AV, and security industry manufacturers. The services offered by Coastal Security Consultants provide solutions to the problems faced every day.