VMP Ships New ERVR Equipment Racks

The What: Video Mount Products has begun shipping its ERVR Series of Vertical Equipment Racks and will feature them at ISC West 2018, held in Las Vegas from April 11-13 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, booth 1046.

The What Else: The 4U ER-VR4U accommodates rack equipment of any depth, and equipment can be wall mounted vertically or under a desk horizontally. Measuring 5 inches high by 19.2 inches wide, by 7.5 inches deep, it features standard 10-32 threading, steel construction, load capacity of 150 pounds, and comes in a black finish. Its fold-out design reduces packaging and shipping.

The ERVR line also includes the ER-VR2U, which has the same features as the ER-VR4U but is 2U and has an overall depth of 4 inches; and the ER-VR1U, which is the same as the others but 1U with an overall depth of 2.25 inches.

“Based on the popularity of our floor and wall enclosures within the security market and the many requests we have received from security professionals for space-saving solutions for rack-mountable components, the ERVR series of vertical equipment racks was a logical progression to expand our product offering,” said Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “For installation applications that lack the space for conventional floor or wall cabinets, such as in smaller security IT rooms and offices, this innovative compact solution provides plenty of versatility.”

The Bottom Line: Now Shipping and Available in 1U, 2U, and 4U configurations, the ERVR series is designed to provides a flexible, reliable, and affordable security solution for limited-space rack-mount installations requiring up to a 150-pound weight capacity.