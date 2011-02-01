Daktronics at ISE 2011

- Manufacturer of large-screen LED video display technology, Daktronics is showing its latest innovations at Integrated Systems Europe 2011 (ISE) Feb. 1-3. The company’s booth, #1I2 in Hall 1, feature sa full-scale LED video display made up of portable display panels as well as a creative structure comprised of various freeform LED video elements.
- “We are committed to providing the industry with high-quality video equipment and service, and have been for more than 40 years. ISE continues to be a valuable convention for us to share that commitment,” said Myron Linde, Daktronics Mobile & Modular Manager. “Daktronics understands the value of strong, lasting relationships and trust – we invite you to stop by our booth, meet the Daktronics team and view our products first hand.”
- Daktronics offers a wide range of high-quality LED video equipment, from lightweight road-ready panels with up to 7,000 nits of brightness for the fast-paced world of touring to the latest in outdoor SMD displays with advanced environmental protection and ultra-close viewing distances for commercial, sports or billboard installations. In addition, a line of freeform LED elements are available to provide a versatile daytime or nighttime viewing medium for creative and architectural projects. All of these technologies will be on display in the company’s booth at ISE.
- Across the globe, in more than 100 countries, customers rely on Daktronics display technologies to entertain fans, inform communities and leave lasting impressions on spectators. Some recent company projects include Arena Ciudad de México, Phoenix Island resort complex, The Johannesburg Life Center, Sony Corporation of America Times Square, AC/DC tour and the Philadelphia Phillies ballpark.
- The ISE convention commences Tuesday, Feb. 1 at in the RAI Convention Hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and will run two days before concluding on Feb. 3. For more information about Daktronics products or a full list of recent projects, visit www.daktronics.com
