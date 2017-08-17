VMP Launches ERVR Series Vertical Equipment Racks

The What: Video Mount Products (VMP) has launched the ERVR Series of vertical equipment racks. Available in 1U, 2U, and 4U configurations, the ERVR Series will be available September 1.

The What Else: The ER-VR4U accommodates rack equipment of any depth, allowing equipment to be mounted vertically on a wall, or horizontally under a desk. Measuring 5x19.2x7.5 (HxWxD), it has standard 10-32 threading and is constructed of steel with a load capacity of 150 pounds.

The ER-VR2U has the same features as the ER-VR4U in a 2U form factor, with an overall depth of 4 inches; the ER-VR1U has a 1U form factor and depth of 2.25 inches.

“Rack-mountable equipment, of any depth, can be installed vertically or horizontally to best accommodate your workplace,” said Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “Available in 1U, 2U and 4U configurations, the versatile ERVR series gives you a flexible, reliable, and affordable solution for all of your limited space installations requiring up to a 150-pound weight capacity. Simple in design but rugged in construction, it’s tough enough for even your most challenging applications.”

The Bottom Line: The ERVR Series was designed in response to customer requests for compact solutions for rack-mountable components, and provides a versatile solution for applications that lack the space for conventional floor or wall cabinets.