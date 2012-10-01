Multifunctional Kiosks Boost Sales for US Retailers

Coupon Express provides self-service kiosks and digital signage to retailers and specializes in the placement and management of coupon kiosks throughout the US. The multifunctional kiosks produce coupons and loyalty cards for specific stores to allow shoppers to redeem coupons in-store for immediate discounts. Digital signage screens attached to the kiosks also provide key location-based advertising opportunities for brands purchasable from within the store.





The screens and kiosks are powered and managed by software provided by Acquire Digital. “Acquire was the obvious software choice to support our kiosks,”said Eric Kash, managing director at Coupon Express. “Not only does it have the ability to manage multifunctional kiosks like ours but it can integrate with existing POS systems, and has key strengths in monitoring large and complex networks."

With over 120 service kiosks and digital signage systems located across America, the Acquire software intelligently monitors and produces live statistics on the number of dispensed coupons to help calculate the rebates to the stores as well as providing key information to retailers on purchasing trends.

‘Couponing’ is a popular promotional tactic in the USA and is increasing in popularity in China. Compared with traditional methods of coupon distribution where coupons are either delivered to customers or handed to customers in store on arrival, Coupon Express reports that the coupon redemption rate has increased up to 30 percent compared to a rate of 1.4 percent.

‘This is another example of how digital interactive systems can hugely benefit retailers,” said Neil Farr, managing director of Acquire Digital. “Coupon Express has already reported that the kiosks have helped increase in-store sales by 20-42 percent with individual products experiencing an increase of up to 266 percent.”