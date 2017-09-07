VITEC's IPTV, Digital Signage Platform Selected For Alamodome Upgrade

VITEC’s EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform has been selected to distribute broadcast-grade video streams to displays within the newly upgraded concessions areas in San Antonio's Alamodome arena. VITEC's EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Sports Venue Solution utilizes the facility's existing IP network to stream live event video, low-latency game-day camera sources, and eye-catching digital signage content to TV monitors.

Designed as a turnkey solution for all video distribution and digital signage requirements in today's multipurpose venues, VITEC's EZ TV empowers video production teams and event operators to replace legacy video and signage solutions or add new capabilities in existing facilities. EZ TV is agnostic to the network type and TV monitor brands, making it easy to integrate to any environment and immediately upgrade the venue's ability to distribute HD video in ultra-low delay to any screen, centrally manage TV channels, in-house feeds, menu boards, and signage campaigns.

"We are proud to have been selected to drive the video experience in the upgraded Alamodome facility," said Eli Garten, VP IPTV and enterprise video solutions at VITEC. "We designed EZ TV to be a powerful system that is easy to deploy and easy to manage. It enables sports and entertainment venues to elevate engagement levels and the overall experience of visitors and fans, while reducing new overhead and operating costs for the owners. We're happy to see Alamodome being added to a growing list of high-profile venues that select EZ TV for its scalable architecture, cutting-edge capabilities, and ease of use."