Bedrock Releases Business Resource CDs

Holland, MI--Bedrock Learning has released new and updated business support CDs, each featuring over 80 customizable forms and in-depth industry troubleshooting techniques.

The Business, Sales, Project Management and Troubleshooting CDs are designed to equip professional integrators with the ability to organize and streamline business processes, and can be implemented immediately.

“Our new line-up of business support CDs covers all of the concepts needed for businesses to really refine their processes and increase profitability,” said Helen Heneveld, president of Bedrock Learning. “These materials make a major impact for any installation company, whether they are a seasoned veteran or new to the industry. With many of the key forms now in fillable PDF files, it is quick, easy and accurate to record information gathered. The Troubleshooting CD empowers technicians in the field with helpful tips and tricks, contributing to the bottom line.”

Bedrock Learning’s Sales CD includes over 80 updated forms related to customer relations and marketing, helping integrators fill the pipeline, close sales and increase client satisfaction. These sales management procedures, letters, marketing materials and documentation forms lead to increased sales. This CD, along with the Business and Project Management CDs, include forms in Microsoft Word, Excel, Visio and fillable PDF files.

The Business CD with standardized forms is a broad and well-rounded collection of adaptable forms and other documents for getting any installation business on track and under control. With validated forms and procedures, the performance and profitability of an installation business improves immediately when using these flow charts, management forms, financial worksheets and human resource documents.

The Project Management CD, with customizable forms, takes integrators from the beginning to the end of a project, keeping them organized with administration forms, design worksheets, project documentation, installation forms, resource documents and flowcharts. These industry-proven forms and procedures streamline processes and increase accuracy, communication and company success.

With a fresh clean look and updated content, the Bedrock Learning Troubleshooting CD identifies specific problems and directs the integrator to successful solutions in numerous systems and performance categories including general wiring, ground loops, audio, computer networks, video, wireless, satellite, home control, home theater, media servers and telephone. Technicians substantially decrease hours of troubleshooting with these proven guidelines and techniques, saving the company time and money.