Visix Launches AxisTV Conference App

The What: Visix has released their new AxisTV Conference application as part of AxisTV v.8.5.1 – the latest version of their flagship digital signage software. AxisTV Conference broadens AxisTV’s event data integration capabilities while adding support for additional event management systems and MeetingMinder meeting room signs.

The What Else: “This is the second application we’ve created with our agile approach to modular software design,” said Sean Matthews, president and CEO of Visix. “AxisTV Design premiered at InfoComm earlier this year, and AxisTV Conference adds even more functionality and improved user experience to our digital signage offering. Conference is the bridge our clients have been asking for to tie together disparate digital signage, event management and room sign systems.”

This brand new application pulls together schedules from a variety of event management systems, including Microsoft Exchange and Office 365; Dean Evans & Associates EMS and Master Calendar; CollegeNet 25Live; Google Calendar; Newmarket Delphi; and more. It supports multiple event management systems – and multiple instances of those systems – in the same installation, so it can easily support all the systems across an organization.

Clients can install AxisTV Conference on any content manager or desktop running Windows 7 or higher, or Windows Server 2008 or higher. Configuration is straight-forward and provides API-based integration for most event management systems.

Calendars can be displayed on any AxisTV endpoint, as well as Visix’s economic EPS room signs that don’t require a proprietary content management system. The company’s 7-inch battery-operated electronic paper signs are updated wirelessly via RF communication and have a battery lifespan of at least three years or 10,000 updates.