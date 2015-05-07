Visix Creative Services Wins Nine Awards

Visix has been honored with three Hermes Creative Awards and six Communicator Awards for its interactive wayfinding and video designs for digital signage. The Creative Services offering has been expanded over the past three years to become one of the company’s most profitable business units and has won more than 60 design awards to date.

“We’re honored to have been recognized across multiple categories by these two prestigious organizations,” said Jill Perardi, Creative Services manager. “We put as much effort into the creative side of our business as we do the software side, and these awards are a testament to our striking a balance, and they honor our commitment to excellence for every project.”

Hermes Platinum Awards were presented for the team’s interactive signage with shuttle mapping for Virginia Commonwealth University’s ALC Building, and their Smithton University interactive wayfinding demo. A Hermes Gold was awarded for design and coding for Louisiana State University’s HTML5 interactive wayfinding project.

The Louisiana State University and Smithton projects were also given Communicator Awards of Distinction, as well as an interactive wayfinding design for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and two Visix promotional videos. The Communicator Awards also granted an Award of Excellence for the team’s interactive wayfinding design for Kent State University.

“The work entered in the 21st Annual Communicator Awards serves as a true testament to the innovative ideas and capabilities of communications and marketing professionals around the world," said Linda Day, executive director of the Academy Interactive and Visual Arts. "Each year our entrants continue to amaze by reinventing the ways we communicate and market in an ever-changing industry."

There were more than 6,000 entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and several other countries in the Hermes Creative Awards 2015 competition. Entries came from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.