Barco Offers Single-Chip Projectors Via DataVisual Marketing in Canada

- Barco has launched its line of single-chip business projectors, expanding upon its existing marketing agreement with DataVisual Marketing, Canadian distributor of presentation and visual communication solutions.
- This move signifies Barco’s long-term investment in its new corporate AV line, and extends its product offering distributed by DataVisual, which currently sells and supports ClickShare, Barco’s one-click presentation and collaboration system.
- As companies redefine the meeting room and explore new opportunities for collaboration, Barco is responding with tools designed to increase efficiency and productivity in business meetings. Barco’s stylishly designed Corporate AV line of single-chip DLP projectors fulfills the need for easy to use, professional quality projectors at an affordable price point.
- As an established distributor in the Canadian market, DataVisual will market Barco’s “Present” and “Collaborate” projectors, ranging from 4,650–10,000 Lumen, with resolutions WXGA to WUXGA, to meet a variety of presentation needs. The projectors are an ideal complement to Barco ClickShare, enabling wireless data sharing from a PC, Mac or mobile device onto a central screen in just one click.
- “We are very pleased to strengthen our alliance with Barco,” said Benoit Kislisch-Lemyre, general manager of DataVisual. “The opportunity to represent Barco’s Corporate DLP Projectors enhances the synergies that Barco brings to the professional presentation space, expanding the portfolio of solutions that DataVisual offers to our AV partners and customers.”
- “We are excited to expand our relationship with DataVisual and are confident that their extensive reach, combined with a full service approach to Corporate AV integration and support, will substantially increase our presence in Canada,” said Danny Sergeant, vice president and managing director for Barco Canada.