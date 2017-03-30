VisionPoint Achieves InfoComm AV Provider of Excellence Distinction

VisionPoint, a Connecticut based, woman-owned business offering conferencing and communication solutions, recently qualified as an InfoComm International AV Provider of Excellence, or APEx.



There are 5,000 InfoComm International members, and of the 1,000 integrators, only 62 companies received APEx recognition.

“We’re very proud of this distinction because it acknowledges our commitment to our people, education, processes, and customers as we provide a consistent level of quality technology, service, and satisfaction,” said Lavoie, owner and managing member.

Managing member Kevin Lavoie commented, “One of our main goals as a company is to educate our employees on the latest technology so that we can be efficient in designing and implementing these sophisticated systems. Our customers know they can rely on us for reliability and ease of use, which are so important in custom configurations.”

The APEx certification is an easy way for potential customers to identify companies such as ours, which completed all InfoComm Information certification requirements to get to this level of achievement.”

The InfoComm APEx program recognizes companies based on the number of employees holding key industry certifications, including InfoComm’s CTS credentials, completion of continuing education classes, and positive customer survey responses.

“Technology is changing so rapidly now that anyone making an investment needs to have confidence in their provider,” noted Zofia Lavoie. “Our survey results are extremely positive and this recognition within the industry is a great affirmation of the hard work we put in to reach our own goal of exceptional customer experience.”

The company intends to maintain the annual certification.

“Of course, we’re always looking at what’s next and how we’ll stay on top of the latest technology and challenges our customers face,” added Kevin Lavoie. “In order to maintain our competitive edge, we are constantly evaluating technologies we feel will have the greatest impact and align our customers business objectives with the right communication technology.”

VisionPoint was founded in 2003 as a provider of design, build, and integration services for communication environments in boardrooms, conference rooms, and other collaborative environments.