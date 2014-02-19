Tightrope and BrightSign Form Digital Signage Partnership

- Tightrope and BrightSign have formed a partnership, aiming to make affordable content creation, advanced management, and media playout across large out-of-home networks a reality.
- "BrightSign specializes in designing and building bulletproof hardware for all kinds of digital signage applications,” said Jeff Hastings, CEO, BrightSign. "Our continued growth and market penetration is due to our reputation for delivering extreme reliability and advanced hardware features such as the powerful video engine and hardware-accelerated HTML5 rendering engine in the BrightSign XD product line. To further serve the diverse needs of our customers, we are dedicated to integrating our hardware platform with leading CMS providers and proud to announce our partnership with Tightrope."
- Tightrope will emphasize BrightSign’s leadership in feature-rich digital signage solutions, displaying a channel of Carousel-created social media content (Twitter, Facebook), RSS feeds, weather information, template-based messages, videos and live emergency alerts. Tightrope representatives will also discuss how advanced Carousel features like user permissions, built-in data integration, and scheduling of freshly-created content integrate seamlessly with BrightSign media players.
- “With this integration, Carousel becomes the centralized platform that incorporates all users, content, channels, zones, scheduling and third-party data integration into a single common interface that is easy to use,” said Eric Henry, signage solutions lead, Tightrope Media Systems. “BrightSign users can take advantage of these comprehensive, advanced features in Carousel to build more dynamic content, while retaining the affordable, reliable BrightSign media players they trust.”