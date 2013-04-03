Haivision Debuts Calypso Media Capture and Management Platform

The What: Haivision has debuted Calypso, a media capture and management platform for viewing, recording and sharing live video content to empower mission-critical decision making, collaboration and assessment.

Ideally suited to simulation, skills assessment and training applications, Calypso enables users to quickly turn live activities and events into media assets by capturing and sharing live and on-demand content in real-time.

The What Else: With Calypso, subject matter experts can monitor multiple sessions, choose to record any or all of the contributing streams, assign metadata to sessions or events in real-time, and elect to share or remove viewing privileges at any time. Calypso’s scalable platform provides high performance H.264 recording performance, with up to 50 HD streams simultaneously recorded on a single server appliance.

Calypso combines extensive multi-source capabilities with real-time metadata (HotMarks) to give organizations an effective way to make assessments based on understanding aggregated information. Designed for mission-critical content requirements, Calypso provides simplified record and review workflows, allowing users to quickly share, authorize and de-authorize live and on-demand media assets instantly.

“Our vision is to help organizations leverage the power of media,” said Peter Maag, chief marketing officer at Haivision. “Haivision’s Calypso combines recording power and media management, low latency video distribution, and simple, effective workflows to get real-time information to audiences that need it most.”