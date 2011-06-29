CoolSign Digital Signage Installed at Rapides Medical Center

Haivision Network Video announced that Rapides Regional Medical Center has installed a CoolSign-powered digital signage system to deliver a mix of up-to-date information, tickers, and live TV to patients, visitors, and staff.

The center, based in Alexandria, LA, offers services ranging from general medicine to neurosurgery and intensive care, treating around 50,000 patients each year.

Sited in twelve locations around the center, including welcome areas, cafeterias, hallways, doctor lounges, and visitor centers, the CoolSign system allows the medical center to play unique content on individual screens, or display identical messages about community events, classes, and workshops across all displays.

Installed by systems integrator Multi-Media Solutions, CoolSign was selected by Rapides Regional Medical Center for its performance in a range of criteria, with usability being a key factor. The center's in-house design team creates original graphics and uploads the elements using CoolSign Content Creator Original. They have also created scrolling information areas for dynamic data that are updated automatically via links to a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet. Administrative staff typically establishes the content 30 days in advance and revises the playout schedule as required from the desktop.

Future plans for the Center's system include integration with an emergency notification system to allow targeted alerts to be displayed throughout the facility.

"This sophisticated digital signage network is an important tool that helps us create a more welcoming and comforting environment for patients and visitors, as well as for hospital staff," said Penelope St. Romain, advertising coordinator at Rapides Regional Medical Center. "The CoolSign digital signage network is a powerful tool for building a sense of community and giving staff a motivational boost, with announcements of awards and staff recognitions across different departments. It helps show our pride in the people who work here and creates a very positive impression on visitors."