Bretford Adds Mobile and Powered Education Furniture

- Bretford Manufacturing, Inc., a United States manufacturer of technology-enabled furniture for agile learning and business environments, has made six new product additions to its EDU 2.0 line of mobile and powered education furniture for 21st century learning.
- The Bretford MOTIV Soft Seating Stool, EXPLORE Counter Height Stool, EXPLORE Hand Truck and Cart, EXPLORE Accessory Speaker, and EXPLORE Snap-On Cord Minder Clip are all made for use in learning environments such as classrooms, libraries, lounges and café spaces in higher education, K-12, corporate and public buildings. All of the new products are currently available for order.
- “The classroom is already experiencing the shift from a static educational space to a dynamic environment that encourages learning through collaborative and social interaction,” according to Dan Berger, product management team lead for Bretford Manufacturing, Inc. “Driven primarily by the digital age, we are seeing this same change outside the classroom—people can now work and learn from almost anywhere. The new seating products make it more comfortable to do so in these common areas. And the new hand truck and cart make it possible to easily move and stack some of these seating products, especially in areas where the furniture is frequently reconfigured.
- “Additionally, the introduction of the new accessory speaker and snap-on cord minder clip expand the breadth of accessory options available for Bretford’s EDU 2.0 product line.”
- The Bretford MOTIV Stool (EDUMSKL, EDUMSKLC, EDUMSKH, EDUMSKHC) is for mobile, temporary seating ideally where other MOTIV soft seating is used. It allows for quick, comfortable collaboration and can then be stacked out of the way when not in use. The stool is offered with fabric or vinyl/leather options to mimic the feel and style of MOTIV lounge seating, in 15-inch and 20-inch heights and with or without casters to accommodate different groups and settings.
- The Bretford EXPLORE Counter Height Stool (EDUSTSAG, EDIUSTSG) allows for relaxed, café-style seating in learning spaces. The stool matches the EXPLORE Chair and Bar Height Stool and provides a high design aesthetic to the café learning environment. The counter height (24 inches) stool matches the design of the Bretford EDU 2.0 table height (18 inches) chairs and bar height (30 inches) stools. All three products feature four color options for the plastic seats and backs while the steel frames are available in standard Bretford paint colors.
- The EDU 2.0 EXPLORE Hand Truck (EDUSTTRK) makes stacking and moving up to five EXPLORE chairs fast and easy, while the EDU 2.0 EXPLORE Cart (EDUSTCRT) was designed to both move and store up to five EXPLORE chairs. These products are the first to facilitate the movement and storage of EXPLORE chairs and were created specifically for highly configurable environments, such as training, meeting and event spaces.
- All of the new seating products feature the oval steel tube leg design unique to all of Bretford’s EDU 2.0 line of furniture for learning.
- The EXPLORE Accessory Speaker (SS1234B) is constructed by AmpliVox Portable Sound Systems and is designed to mount to the top of the EXPLORE Mobile Interactive Whiteboard. This adds audio capability to the interactive classroom, allowing for increased audience engagement and comprehension. It is UL Listed for the American and Canadian markets.
- Lastly, the EXPLORE Snap-On Cord Minder Clip allows for the management of cords and wires. It attaches to EXPLORE tables with adjustable steel legs, which encompasses most EXPLORE Training, Activity, and Teaming Tables. The snap-on cord minder clips do not require any tools to attach or disengage; they snap on and off by hand. The snap-on cord minder clips are available individually or in packs of ten.