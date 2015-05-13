Videotel Releases New VP70 XD Digital Signage Media Player

The What: Videotel recently introduced its newest industrial digital signage media player, the VP70 XD. The signage player can be used in any application that requires reliable digital signage.

The What Else: Videotel's VP70XD digital media player simplifies auto-looping of mixed content media. Easily mix audio, video, picture, and image files to create an engaging user experience, regardless of the industry. With hundreds of industrial applications, the VP70XD transforms audience engagement in cinemas, shopping centers, trade shows, or conference rooms. The VP70 XD's capability to auto-loop mixed file types while incorporating audio files as background sound eliminates the need for an audio extractor. Content can be loaded directly from USB or SD cards, making it easy to quickly change out custom presentations with little downtime or technical expertise.