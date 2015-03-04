Videotel Joins the Digital Signage Federation

Videotel has joined the Digital Signage Federation, a non-profit industry organization that supports technological advancements and innovations in the digital signage industry. Recognition of Videotel by the Digital Signage Federation as a new member in good standing means acknowledgement of Videotel's position in the digital signage industry, the company shared.

The Digital Signage Federation is governed by an independent board of volunteers consisting of industry professionals that reflect the varied makeup of all constituents in the digital signage industry. The board of the Digital Signage Federation is elected by vote and each member serves for a period of two years. The Digital Signage Federation is the only non-profit group that provides peer-group help, information, and resources for companies in the digital signage industry.

Every year, the Digital Signage Federation hosts regional networking events and a major Digital Signage Expo. In 2015, this Digital Signage Expo will be held in Las Vegas from March 10-13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This conference is the largest trade show for digital signage held annually, which is the place to see the most state-of-the-art innovations before competitors get a chance to deploy them. Videotel will be a featured exhibitor at the 2015 Digital Signage Expo.