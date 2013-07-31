NanoLumens Engages Commuters at New York’s Penn Station

- Advertisers are constantly looking for new ways to capture and hold the attention of harried and hurried daily commuters, and nowhere is this more apparent than in New York City’s Penn Station, North America’s busiest transit center. To capitalize on the massive daily audience that passes through the station, CBS Outdoor turned to NanoLumens to provide a solution that can’t be missed.
- A NanoSlim display hangs directly over commuters’ heads as they travel through the Long Island Railroad corridor of the station. The installation marks the first time that a digital advertising display has ever been suspended from the ceiling in Penn Station.
- The ability to place the display in this location was possible because it weighs less than 700 pounds and uses less than one-third of the energy that a comparable LCD, plasma or projection setup would require.
- The 4.5-inch thick, double-sided 126” NanoSlim LED display uses NanoLumens’ 4mm pixel pitch technology to deliver bright, crisp, clear images and video on a display that is seamless and bezel-free.
- This installation comes on the heels of NanoLumens’ recent announcement of several large NanoSlim displays being used to provide video solutions for the new Sao Paulo Metro Line 4 in Brazil.