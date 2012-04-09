Prairie Meadows Installs Noventri for Wayfinding

Noventri recently deployed digital signage throughout the Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino Hotel and Conference Center located in Altoona, Iowa. The digital signage provides attendees with wayfinding information for events and meetings.

Six screens placed throughout the new hotel and the existing conference center at ‘The Meadows’ function as informational displays for meetings and conferences.

Noventri installed six Eco-Series SF-100e digital signage players, an eco-friendly, affordable technology manufactured by Noventri. Using Noventri Suite and Server software, content was created and scheduled by Noventri.

All the screens are integrated with the facility’s Delphi database for seamless, dynamic updating of meeting and conference information.

Recently the Noventri Weather Station, a weather-feed service, was added to the screen content, providing current weather and local weather forecasts.

“We are very pleased with the new look and information we are now able to provide our guests through the use of Noventri Digital Signage,” remarks Kevin McDonald, Director of Hotel and Conference Operations at Prairie Meadows. “The process from design to implementation was very seamless.”

