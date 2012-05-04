Versatile Systems Announces Smart Sign 4.0

Versatile Systems Inc. has announced the launch of Versatile Smart Sign 4.0, the newest version of the interactive digital signage solution.

Versatile Smart Sign 4.0 has expanded management and back-end capabilities which translate into a better experience for the customer and the device owner. With an enriched operating system, Versatile Smart Sign 4.0 has improved performance, stability and hardware/application support. Refined configuration and orientation controls within the Smart Sign Engine offer various resolution and positioning options to maximize the features of the available display equipment. The device owner has more granular control over content including the scheduling and delivery of selected data and screen flows to specific device locations. A dashboard within Smart Sign Studio provides reports on device status, content status, and bandwidth/storage utilization. Improved screen flow publishing and PDF support in the Media loop contributes to a more seamless experience for the end-user. Enhanced media and device management within Smart Sign provides a consistent interface for managing and tagging elements. The copy and paste feature for gadgets offers the ability to make multiple copies of the attributes of an existing gadget for use on additional screens within a screen flow.

Customer facing improvements enhances the consumers’ experience and adds value to the device. New features such as live television feed, social media integration and a redesign of the Clock, Weather and Stock Quote gadgets offer an improved on-screen look and feel. Emergency messaging capabilities provides the instantaneous display of emergency messages on any screen, an important feature for corporate and education clients.

“As we expand our market share we continue to add features and functionality to fill our customers’ demands”, said Bob Joyce, President of Versatile Systems. “We have a unique product that has a high degree of interaction and goes beyond what is currently on the digital signage landscape. Versatile has the unique advantage our solution is built on a highly secure and robust operating system, but the programing interface is straightforward and user intuitive, making the product simple to use and easy to maintain. Our clients select Versatile Smart Sign for our creative solutions, turnkey operating system, superior content control, and proven security. ”