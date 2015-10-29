Verrex Appoints Shawn Colarusso General Manager of Boston Office

Verrex has added Shawn Colarusso, CTS, as general manager, New England and Canada, and will be based at its Boston office.

Responsible for leading the company's presence and growth in this key market, Colarusso will direct day-to-day operations, support key relationships, and be an advocate for employee, client, and partner success. He reports directly to Verrex president and CEO Thomas Berry, Jr.



"Our Boston office is experiencing substantial growth," said Berry. "The type of leadership we needed to manage and propel this growth is at the caliber Shawn brings. He has learned the AV industry from the ground up, and has the expertise, drive, and knowledge crucial to this decisive and strategic role. He will be very successful within our collaborative model of senior leadership and that will translate into success for our employees, clients, and partners."



Colarusso brings more than 17 years of AV industry expertise to Verrex with a focus on project management, integration, and operational excellence. Colarusso holds a Master's Certificate in Project Management and has earned the Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) designation from InfoComm International.



"Verrex has helped shape AV technology adoption within the Boston business community over the past ten years," said Colarusso. "They have a reputation for superior performance and depth of industry knowledge that solidified my decision to join. I'm greatly looking forward to working with the team to build on that existing culture of surpassing client expectations."



Colarusso is based at Verrex's New England and Canada office in Wilmington, MA.