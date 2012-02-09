DSE Announces Keynote Speaker for DPB Advertising Luncheon

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has announced the addition of Paul Price, CEO, Creative Realities, to Keynote at the Advertising Summit luncheon. The luncheon is part of the 3rd Annual DPB Advertising Summit, sponsored by the Digital Place-Based Advertising Association, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 6, 2012.

Price’s remarks will address what he feels is a new paradigm created by digital place-based media and the compelling synergies that result when combined with traditional media. He will also call for advertising agency professionals to develop a creative philosophy specific to the medium.

Price said, “The ability to leverage the environmental context in which a message is delivered is a powerful tool for marketers and one that can directly impact campaign results.” He added, “The current re-purposing of traditional creative does not recognize the ability of the medium to engage consumers in real time. Instead, creative professionals need to learn to use the medium strategically.”

Under Paul Price’s leadership, Creative Realities has evolved from a digital signage company to a multi-disciplinary creative technology firm that has fostered an impressive roster of companies, including Macy’s Inc., Michaels, GameStop, Wells Fargo, Coca-Cola, Fidelity and Hyatt.

Richard Lebovitz, Editorial Director for Exponation LLC, which produces DSE said, “Because DPB and DOOH networks provide a wide variety of contextual opportunities in which to engage customers, more advertising agencies and marketers than ever before are looking to leverage the powerful convergence between digital signage, mobile, online, social networking and other media.” He added, “The DPB Advertising Summit is designed to help them do just that.”