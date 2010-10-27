NSCA University Names 2010 Educator, Instructors of the Year

- CEDAR RAPIDS, IA--Steve Lampen of Belden has been named the 2010 NSCA University Educator of the Year. His course, “Cat-5, 5e, 6 for Audio and Video Application” received the highest ranking of all the NSCA University sessions held during InfoComm 2010; Lampen was also the most highly rated instructor.
- Additionally, individual Instructors of the Year were announced for each college within the University. Recipients include:
- Max Curry of Infinity Sound, Ltd. for his College of Project Management course, “Biz Skills for Project Managers;”
- Bob Coffeen of The University of Kansas for his College of System Design course, “Computer-Based Design and Analysis Using EASE 4.3;”
- Marc Forman of Alarm Electronics for his College of System Sales course, “How to Improve Project Estimates;”
- Bill Whitlock of Jensen Transformers for his College of Technical Knowledge course, “A/V System Noise and Ground Loops;” and
- Brian Zaremba of cTEc for his College of Business course, “Maximizing the Productivity of Your Tech Staff.”
- “This year’s award winners reiterate the critical needs of systems integrators in today’s business environment – project management and returning to the A/V foundation while incorporating IT into the mix,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. “There are some great veterans of the industry represented here, but we are also pleased new instructors are coming onto the scene, reflecting the diverse needs of the industry and stepping into leadership and educational roles.”
- “What an incredible honor to receive this award,” Lampen said. “In today’s fast-moving technological world, education is the only way to keep up with what is happening today and prepare for tomorrow. Those who are not trained will not survive in the current environment integrators exist in.”
- Winners are determined based on evaluations completed by students participating in NSCA University courses. Instructors are evaluated on areas such as topic knowledge, engagement with students and topic relevance. The 2010 recipients will be recognized at the annual NSCA Member Meeting and Industry Forum during InfoComm 2011.
- Curry, Lampen and Zaremba are first-time recipients of this annual honor given by NSCA University. The class at InfoComm 2010 was also Curry’s first time as an NSCA University instructor.
- NSCA University is the educational institution for commercial electronic systems professionals, giving them the expertise they need to advance their careers or businesses. Courses are developed by industry experts and are available online or in-person throughout the year at industry and regional events. Courses can also be customized to meet your business needs and presented at your facility.