Lutron Introduces Stairwell Retrofit Solution

Lutron Electronics has introduced its Stairwell Retrofit Solution that automatically adjusts light output based on stairwell occupancy.

The new Stairwell Retrofit Solution utilizes a lighting fixture with a Lutron digital dimming ballast preprogrammed to occupied and unoccupied light levels specific to a project’s code requirements. The fixture receives a signal from Radio Powr Savr occupancy sensors via Lutron Clear Connect RF technology.

The solution’s design features separate fixture and sensor components to determine occupancy sensor quantities, mounting configuration, and placement requirements based on the stairwell design.