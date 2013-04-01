Sound System Engineering 4th Edition Now Available

- The 4th edition of Sound System Engineering by Don Davis, Eugene Patronis, Jr., and Pat Brown is now available, offering a collective 150 years of experience, study and research.
Sound System Engineering provides an accurate, complete, and concise tool for all those involved in designing, implementing, and testing sound reinforcement systems. This new fourth edition includes eight new chapters leading the reader through both cutting-edge topics—e.g., IBM’s proposed thought-controlled sound system—and solid basics, such as loudspeaker specifications, wave equations, and digital audio.
The 4th edition relates personal recollections of the work done by Bell Telephone Laboratories during the 1930s up to the current attempt to control audio systems with the mind.
- Psycho-acoustics and how the brain processes sound
- Digital theory
- Mathematics for audio systems
- Using the decibel
- Interfacing electrical and acoustical systems
- Audio and acoustic measurements
- Large room and small room acoustics
- Designing for acoustic gain
- Designing for speech intelligibility
- Wave equations
- Microphones
- Loudspeakers, loudspeaker arrays, and loudspeaker directivity
- Power ratings for amplifiers and loudspeakers
- Computer-aided system design
- Signal delay, signal synchronization, and signal processing
- Sound system equalization
Packed with numerous illustrations and appendices, this is a concentrated capsule of industry standards and knowledge that spans the complete range of sound systems, from the simplest all-analog paging systems to the largest multi-purpose digital systems.Sound System Engineer #4 edition can be purchased on Amazon for $90.72.