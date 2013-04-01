Sound System Engineering 4th Edition Now Available

The 4th edition of Sound System Engineering by Don Davis, Eugene Patronis, Jr., and Pat Brown is now available, offering a collective 150 years of experience, study and research.



Sound System Engineering provides an accurate, complete, and concise tool for all those involved in designing, implementing, and testing sound reinforcement systems. This new fourth edition includes eight new chapters leading the reader through both cutting-edge topics—e.g., IBM’s proposed thought-controlled sound system—and solid basics, such as loudspeaker specifications, wave equations, and digital audio.

The 4th edition relates personal recollections of the work done by Bell Telephone Laboratories during the 1930s up to the current attempt to control audio systems with the mind.

Psycho-acoustics and how the brain processes sound

Digital theory

Mathematics for audio systems

Using the decibel

Interfacing electrical and acoustical systems

Audio and acoustic measurements

Large room and small room acoustics

Designing for acoustic gain

Designing for speech intelligibility

Wave equations

Microphones

Loudspeakers, loudspeaker arrays, and loudspeaker directivity

Power ratings for amplifiers and loudspeakers

Computer-aided system design

Signal delay, signal synchronization, and signal processing

Sound system equalization

Packed with numerous illustrations and appendices, this is a concentrated capsule of industry standards and knowledge that spans the complete range of sound systems, from the simplest all-analog paging systems to the largest multi-purpose digital systems.Sound System Engineer #4 edition can be purchased on Amazon for $90.72.