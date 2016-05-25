Userful v8.6 Turns Standard PCs into 8K Video Wall Controllers

Userful Corporation has released Userful v8.6, software that turns a standard PC into a video wall controller capable of supporting 8K@60fps video to one or more video walls over the network in real time.

Userful’s update comes with scalability improvements that improve video wall synchronization for demanding content and enable the solution to support up to three simultaneous 4K streams in real time from a single PC each delivered to a different video wall over a standard Ethernet network. Userful’s supports both large video walls and large content over the network from just one computer.

“Userful v8.6 pushes the boundaries of what a video wall solution is capable of, but more importantly, by staying affordable, users can now have even more stunning video walls and not break the bank,” said Timothy Griffin, founder and CTO of Userful. “This is still the simple and flexible solution that’s made it so popular, but the new release offers a big jump in scalability by supporting more displays and larger content. It enables very large multi-source video walls to be deployed with simplicity at a cost effective price point.”

For more information on the Userful Network Video Wall or to order a trial kit, visit Userful’s website.