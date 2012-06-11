Kramer Appoints Max Kopsho as Director, Group Sales

Kramer Electronics USA, Inc. has appointed Max Kopsho to the position of director of group sales and consultant relations.

In this role, Max will be responsible for providing product, technology, and application support to AV group sales channels and consultants throughout the United States.

“Kramer USA is excited to have Max Kopsho in the role of director of group sales and consultant relations," said Kent Cawthorne, Kramer’s vice president of sales. "He brings years of experience, a wealth of industry knowledge, and technical abilities that allow him to expertly work with AV consultants.”

Max Kopsho, CTS-D, CTS-I, MCSE, DSCE, has worked in the AV industry for over 14 years in various management and technical roles, including product management, sales and sales management, channel marketing, and field technical services and training. Most recently he was the general manager - GA Region at Xerox Audio Visual Solutions, before returning to Kramer. Over the last 23 years, Max has acquired an extensive background in supporting AV systems, computer networks, telecom, and VTC systems.

As a Senior Academy Faculty Instructor for InfoComm, Kopsho serves as a Subject Matter Expert on an as needed basis. In 2010, he was awarded InfoComm’s Educator of the Year and has helped prepare over 800 students for the CTS exam. Kopsho has been the keynote speaker for several partner events throughout the industry, and at the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Conference. He also taught for the National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA) University and at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) annual show. Max has worked in various roles and departments from executive management to business development, and can now add group sales and consultant relations to his areas of expertise.

“It is great to be back with Kramer in this new role," Kopsho said. "Kramer has grown in so many great ways over the last year and I believe this role will give me the opportunity to grow and contribute in new and challenging ways that will serve the best interests of our channel partners, consultants and Kramer. I look forward to working very hard to serve our systems integration customers and the Pro AV consultant community.”