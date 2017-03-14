USAV Adds Three Service Providers

USAV has named three new Preferred Services Providers (PSPs)—Mason Technologies, OfficePro, and D-Tools. USAV PSPs offer a variety of business services and solutions to USAV members.

“We are continually exploring new ways to deliver additional value to USAV Members. Establishing partnerships with these new providers is very exciting for the entire USAV team,” said USAV Founder and CFO Chris Whitley. “Each of these three companies offer unique services that really help to expand what USAV has to offer.”

Established in the mid-eighties, OfficePro is a 23-year old end-user training company that provides necessary instruction and assistance post-install, to fulfill client goals of maximizing employee productivity.

Mason Technologies is a New York based Women Business Enterprise established in 2002, providing design and installation of structured cabling, low voltage equipment installation and maintenance, voice and data networking, Wi-Fi installation, as well as staging and deployment.

D-Tools is a leader in data-driven system integration software. D-Tools System Integrator (SI) software solution helps increase productivity and efficiency by bringing together estimation, system design, and project management into a single data-driven process.