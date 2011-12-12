Gefen Ships USB 4-Port Extender

Chatsworth, CA--Gefen is now shipping its Gefen ToolBox USB 2.0 LR (Long Range) 4-Port Extender.
- The Gefen ToolBox USB 2.0 Long Range 4-Port Extender.
- This 4-port USB 2.0 hub extends up to four hi-speed devices up to 330-feet (100m) in distance. This allows users to operate peripherals away from the computer, ideal for setting up a remote workstation.
- The USB 2.0 LR 4-Port Extender provides a high-bandwidth method of extending up to four printers, cameras, hard drives, DVD burners and more using a single CAT-5 cable. Data is transmitted at rates up to 480 Mbps, and the product is compatible with all previous versions of USB.
- The USB 2.0 LR 4-Port Extender operates through a wall-mountable sender/receiver system, available in either a black or white finish. The sender connects to the computer, and the receiver connects to four remote USB devices. One CAT-5 cable connects local and remote locations.
- Power is typically supplied to the sender unit by the connected source device. If the source cannot power the unit, an optional 5-volt power supply is available. The receiver unit requires power, which is included with locking power supply.