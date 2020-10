Chief is launching a new cart designed for extra large displays.



The FUSION Mobile Solution for Extra Large Screens makes it possible to construct a mobile solution for screens between 90 and 105 inches.

"This will bridge the gap between our large flat panel mobile carts and the FUSION freestanding video wall solutions," said Wade Link, product manager. "This gives the installer flexibility to create a video wall or a large mobile single screen. They decide what works best for the situation."