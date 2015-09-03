Unmanned Vehicle University to Host Seminar in Toronto

Unmanned Vehicle University (UVU) will touch down in Toronto to host a three-day UAV Fundamentals seminar that explores the technologies, uses, and applications for drones. The event, hosted by Paul Dragos, Dean of the School of Flight Training at UVU, will take place at the Sheraton Toronto Airport Hotel and Conference Center from September 19-21.

"Our three-day UAV Fundamentals seminar is extremely comprehensive and offers interested parties unprecedented insight into the potential of drones," said John Minor, Unmanned Vehicle University Provost. "This seminar is helpful for anyone who wants to learn about the new wave of opportunities that drones are presenting."



Over three days, participants will learn about specific drone technologies in conjunction with the opportunities that they present the commercial industry."This UAV Fundamentals seminar introduces you to an industry that is predicted to create 70,000 high-paying careers over the next several years at salaries ranging from $90,000 to more than $200,000," Minor emphasized. "Our goal as a university is to prepare the UAV pilots of the future so that they can capitalize on the revolution that's already very much underway."



Paul Dragos attended the University of California, San Diego and graduated in 1983 with a bachelor of science degree in telecommunications. Throughout his career, Dragos has amassed more than 2,500 flight hours in a variety of military aircrafts, including jets and helicopters. In the process of doing so, he has earned several decorations, including the Navy Achievement Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the National Defense Medal, and several service ribbons. After leaving the military, Dragos continued his civilian career in telecommunications and aviation.



For more information on registration, visit http://www.uxvuniversity.com/.