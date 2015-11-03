University of Florida Adds Mediasite Join for Conference Capture

The University of Florida (UF) has added Mediasite Join to its set of tools for recording, storing, and managing distance learning courses, collaborative meetings, and special events that occur over video conferences.

Mediasite Join, a cloud-based solution, expands the reach and life of a video conference by recording and transforming it into searchable, on-demand video.



“Our other way of capturing videoconferences merges all video and content feeds into one stream, and that’s not ideal," said Brandon Telg, IT Specialist, UFIT – Academic Technology. "Mediasite Join provides our students a rich media experience with separate and searchable streams for video and slides. It’s integrated with our Mediasite Enterprise Video Platform already, making our lives much easier when everything is on one platform.”



UF has recorded high-profile events on campus with Mediasite Join, and in fall 2015 the service will be available campus wide. Mediasite Join will record meetings for people to watch when it’s convenient for them.UF has used Mediasite since 2004 to capture what’s happening in classrooms and events on campus. Its Mediasite video creation is growing 85 percent, with views increasing 330 percent year over year. In 2014, viewership of Mediasite presentations exceeded 2.6 million, including 400,000 views in a single month.



“Video is the foundation of today’s distance learning classrooms and collaborative workspaces, and it’s essential to be able to instantly find information from classroom discussions and meetings," said Gary Weis, Sonic Foundry CEO. "By integrating Mediasite Join into its existing Cisco video conference system, University of Florida will easily record all shared knowledge. We’ve been working with University of Florida for more than a decade, empowering them with the latest in academic video, and we’re excited it’s integrating the new Mediasite Join service to its campus video strategy.”

