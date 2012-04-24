Tatung Releases Prestige LED Monitors

Long Beach, CA--Tatung Company of America, Inc., has revealed its new TLM-170E and TLM-190E 17-inch and 19-inch Triview Prestige Series LED Monitors.
- Tatung is offering both 4:3 and 5:4 aspect ratio in 17-inch and 19-inch sizes. When using analog in the 4:3 format the screen will not be stretched out, thus providing a much clearer view with the latest LED technology.
- The Prestige Series comes with a 3-year warranty and has a contrast ratio of 10,000:1. The monitors are energy efficient, using 40 percent less power consumption than a CCFL monitor, according to the company.
- Both monitors have 2 BNC In/Out, 1 VGA In, 1 HDMI In, 2 Audio In (1 for Video and 1 for PC). Additional benefits include 600TVL, 3D Comb Filter, 3D Video Interlace, Digital Noise Reduction, Color Transient Improvement, Picture in Picture (4 positions selectable), VESA mounting, and are FCC, CE, & RoHS compliant.