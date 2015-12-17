Uniguest Hires New Executive Vice President, Operations

Uniguest has appointed Allan D. McLaughlin as Executive Vice President of Operations, effective immediately.

“I am thrilled Allan has agreed to join the Uniguest team as the operations and technology head of our industry-leading company,” said Joseph P. Morgan Jr., CEO. “Allan is a highly accomplished technologist and business leader where he has gained a unique perspective on what it takes to lead at the executive level in transformative business situations with vertical market focus. This will serve us well as we seek to further cement our commanding leadership position within hospitality and enhance our portfolio of innovative guest-facing technology solutions that help hoteliers worldwide enhance the guest experience.”



Allan D. McLaughlin is Uniguest's new Executive vice president of OperationsUniguest manages over 20,000 secure content delivery solutions across 54 countries. Their suite of managed solutions includes secure business centers, interactive kiosks, digital signage and mobile devices – with Uniguest’s in-house 24/7/365 technical support organization.

“As I learned more about Uniguest, and the potential ahead, I immediately wanted to contribute in a leadership role to the continuous evolution and aggressive growth of the organization,” said McLaughlin. “This opportunity combines my passion for high-service delivery companies with my deep experience in aligning operational excellence and the business of technology solutions within an overall business strategy.”

McLaughlin previously served as the Chief Technology Officer and as the head of the U.S. Research & Litigation product line with full P&L accountability for the LexisNexis Group, a global publishing company and a member of Reed Elsevier, plc. Prior to joining LexisNexis Group in 1988, McLaughlin spent 9 years at NCR Corporation and 3 years at Reynolds & Reynolds. Following his tenure at LexisNexis, he founded an independent leadership and operations consulting firm, and was a co-founder/owner and facilitator in a technology leadership training company, Stellar Teams.