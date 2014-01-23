Biamp and InfoComm Partner for AV Networking Training in Mexico

- Biamp Systems, a provider of networked media systems, and InfoComm International have formed a partnership to provide networked AV systems training to industry professionals in Mexico.
- As host of four quarterly sessions of InfoComm's "Networking Technology" course in Mexico City, Biamp is extending a generous discount to its local systems integrators. The three-day sessions are scheduled for:
- Feb. 27-March 1
- May 29-31
- Aug. 18-20 (during TecnoMultimedia InfoComm Mexico 2014)
- Nov. 27-29
- "Biamp is committed to supporting education and training programs that can help increase the number of trained AV professionals in Latin America," said Ernesto Montañez, Area Manager, Central America, Biamp Systems. "InfoComm's foundational 'Networking Technology' class is ideal for current integrators who carry Biamp products as well as those who have completed, or are currently completing, our certification program. Based on the results of a similar course held by InfoComm in December of last year, which was fully booked, we expect demand to be high for the 2014 series of courses."
- "The AV world has changed and if you're not up to speed on IT networks, you are at risk of being left behind," said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, Executive Director and CEO, InfoComm International. "InfoComm thanks Biamp Systems for helping to develop the industry globally, and Latin America in particular."
- In "Networking Technology," students will learn to understand and troubleshoot IT networks that support AV systems. Held at the Mexico City office of Biamp Systems' Mexican distribution partner, Representaciones de Audio, each session will be limited to 10 attendees and will be presented in Spanish. As the program's sponsor, Biamp is offering its channel partners and Mexican integrators a 50-percent discount on registration.