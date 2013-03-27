HARMAN Professional Loudspeaker SBU Appoints New Senior Director, Operations

- HARMAN Professional has appointed Vince Grieb to the position of Senior Director, Operations, Loudspeaker SBU. Grieb will report to Bryan Bradley, VP and GM of HARMAN Professional’s Loudspeaker SBU.
- Grieb has been with HARMAN since 2005 in lead operations roles within HARMAN’s Infotainment division, first as a Production Manager in Franklin, Kentucky and then as Director of Operations of the Washington, Missouri facility. Most recently he took on an international startup assignment at the new HARMAN facility in Queretaro, Mexico. He is a champion of manufacturing strategy based on the four capabilities of Process Design, Problem Solving, Systematic Sharing of Knowledge and Leaders as Teachers.
- In his new role, Grieb will bring his expertise in Lean/Six Sigma manufacturing practices, cost control strategies, quality assurance management and project life cycle management to the Loudspeaker SBU’s manufacturing plants and operations across the globe.
- Grieb holds a BS in Automated Manufacturing and both a BS and MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University. He’s a certified Six Sigma Black Belt and holds a certification in Factory Physics.
- “As HARMAN and the Loudspeaker SBU continue to expand their presence around the globe in a growing number of vertical markets, I am looking forward to ensuring that we deliver on our commitment to providing high-quality audio products backed up by strong customer support,” Grieb said.
- “Vince brings a successful track record to this position and his global perspective will serve him well as our new Senior Director, Operations,” Bradley said. “Vince is a strong and decisive operations leader with excellent analytical, organizational, team-building and planning skills. He will be instrumental in managing our growth through cost-effective production and addressing the market opportunities in each region around the world.”
