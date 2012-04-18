Christie Unveils New Products at NAB

Christie is showcasing some of its newest technologies at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show April 16-19 including a High Frame Rate (HFR) 3D demonstration, an expanded portfolio of 3-chip DLP® projectors that can natively project in portrait orientation and the introduction of two new 3LCD projectors. Also on the booth is a new Christie broadcast set design featuring an interactive tiled display wall.

Front and center in the high definition Christie broadcast set design is a concave backdrop of 138 Christie® MicroTiles®. The 48 center tiles feature interactive technology while two portrait-mounted 55-inch Christie FHD551-x flat panels frame the sides of this fully integrated display.

With the elimination of furniture and its shallow profile view, the set is designed to show the future of broadcast sets. In addition to the interactive component allowing on-air personalities to manipulate content and illustrate their story, the set changes from one design to another with a simple touch.

Managing and controlling the multiple display and video processing technologies is the Christie Spyder X20 video processor.

HFR Projection Technology on Display

On Monday, April 16 at 4:30 p.m. local time, 3D content from award-winning director James Cameron was screened for the media using HFR projection.



Christie CP2220

Using the Christie CP2220 Digital Cinema® projector, Christie showed the James Cameron-directed medieval feast and sword fight. This 40-minute video (showing 24, 48 and 60 frames per second comparisons of cinema content) was held several times daily in a theater-like experience.

The Christie CP2220 projector offers full 2K resolution, triple flash for 3D projection and built-in support for HDCP and de-interlacing of alternative content. Using the Texas Instruments 1.2" DMD allows for bigger, brighter 3D movies, and more efficient cooling which extends the life of the projector.

Christie Launches a New 3LCD Projector Platform



Christie LX501



The Christie LX501 and Christie LX601i projectors are designed for small-to-medium sized venues in higher education, corporate environments and government agencies. These XGA models are the first of a new 3LCD platform that will include wide resolution models later this year.

The Christie LX501 is a 5000 lumen XGA (1024 x 768 resolution) projector. The professional-grade Christie LX601i XGA projector offers 6000 lumens and is suitable for similar venues in the ProAV market requiring slightly higher brightness. It also offers an LCD information display panel to make setup and maintenance easier.

Christie LX601i

This series includes a 20,000 hours hybrid filter; expandable, wireless connectivity and a suite of optional lenses, including repeatable lens memory recall settings.

Christie Expands 3-Chip DLP Portrait Display Offerings

The Christie J Series, the Christie Roadie HD+35K and now the Christie M Series offer the flexibility to create displays in portrait orientation in models ranging from 5,000 to 35,000 lumens. Not all content comes in a standard 16:9 or similar format and some of today’s most captivating visual presentations require creating displays in portrait orientation.



Christie HD10K-M



With all of Christie’s 3-chip DLP® projectors now capable of portrait mode, customers can showcase natural, native content display configurations without compromising brightness. Portrait mode also offers more vertical pixels, higher vertical resolution, and shorter throw distance capabilities using multiple projectors.

Christie is featuring its own projection mapping display including – all in portrait orientation – two Christie Roadster HD20K-J models along with a Christie Roadie HD+35K. In another portrait orientation display, four Christie HD10K-M projectors will display content on their own widescreen canvas.