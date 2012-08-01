Futuresource: Global Projector Market Holds Up in Q2

After a reasonable start to calendar year 2012, the projectors market (excluding pico) had another solid quarter in Q2 2012, bolstered by strong demand in the corporate and home markets of Western Europe as Poland and Ukraine played host to the European Football Championships, according to a new global projectors market report from Futuresource Consulting.

The worldwide projector market grew 3.5 percent from the same quarter in 2011, with year-on-year results showing reasonable growth of 11.4 percent.

In the EMEA region, good ‘sales in’ were reported prior to the start of the European Championships, however, sales out are understood to be lower than expected and there are concerns regarding channel stock levels affecting Q3 sales volumes. Russia continues to return good volumes in Q2 2012, up 65.5 percent year-on-year with significant education business expected later in the year. The Turkish market shows further signs of contraction reaching only 15.2K units a year-on-year retraction of 19 percent as phase one of the FATIH tender for flat panel solutions in Turkish schools is implemented.

After a weak quarter in Q1 2012, the United States posted a solid return with a total volume of 599.7 K units, up 3.8 percent on Q2 2011. While restrictions on district budgets continue to hold back the education market, good run rate business and increasing demand in the sub 1000 lumen pocket segment helped ensure a good quarter. The markets of Latin America continue to experience problems with further contraction seen in Argentina as importation regulations restrict the transfer of products into the country. As in Q1 2012, tenders in Brazil and Mexico continued to experience delays while customs strikes at Brazilian ports during June and July look set to negatively impact Q3 volumes.

The Asia Pacific region continues to show strong growth with the region, claiming 789K units. China remains the key driver reaching sales of 430.5K units in Q2 2012, up 6.3 percent year-on-year. After two consecutive quarters of large tender activity in Indonesia the market re-stabilized during Q2 2012 with a total volume of 43.8K units, achieving growth of 25 percent year-on-year. Futuresource expects a strong return for the education tender business later in the year.