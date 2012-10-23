Epson Offers BrightLink Training Videos for Educators

Epson has developed more than 30 "BrightLink Bright Spots" training videos to help teachers and technology trainers better understand the wide range of features available through EPSON BrightLink ultra-short throw and short throw interactive projectors.

Available for free on the Epson website, the BrightLink Bright Spots are short, easy-to-follow video clips that cover specific topics related to using interactive projector technology in instruction.

"Too often, technologies are underutilized in the classroom because teachers are not properly trained on how to integrate them into the curriculum," said Heather Litus Johnston, product manager, K-12 Education Marketing, Epson America. "Our Bright Spots provide educators with free, self-paced tutorials to help them master their BrightLink interactive projector and in turn, further engage their students."

Topics covered in the two- to four-minute BrightLink Bright Spots videos include connecting computers and document cameras, implementing various software programs such as Easy Interactive Tools and TeamBoard Annotation Software, using Epson's iProjection app and more.

Educators can access the BrightLink Bright Spot tutorials anytime and anywhere by visiting epson.com/brightlinkvideos.