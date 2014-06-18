Twitter Round-Up: InfoComm 2014 Day 1

Congrats on making it through the first day of InfoComm 2014! As you head to tonight's parties and receptions, I get the feeling that Oblong's preview, Tata Communications' Anthony Bartolo, and the World Cup will be among the most talked about events of the day. They were certainly the most tweeted! (In case you missed Oblong's reveal of Mezzanine, take a look at Chuck Ansbacher's product preview.) And of course, it wouldn't be InfoComm without a little bit of humor (thanks, @jeffwismer and @alexsteed). Read on for the best tweets from day one at InfoComm 2014.