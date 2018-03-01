tvONE Expands EMEA Sales Team With Jon Hubery

tvONE is expanding its EMEA sales team by adding Jon Hubery as regional sales manager for the Middle East and India.

Hubery has spent the last four-and-a-half years working with a United Kingdom distribution partner, Holdan. He has a wealth of knowledge in the AV and broadcast sectors and is delighted to return to tvONE to help strengthen the tvONE sales team.

“Jon Hubery is an experienced sales manager working in the AV market for years,” said Frithjof Becker, EMEA sales director of tvONE. “He will lead our expansion into the Middle East and India. Our local partners in the region are looking forward to working with Jon.”