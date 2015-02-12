tvONE CORIOmatrix mini at ISE 2015

- tvONE launched its CORIOmatrix mini at ISE 2015.
- As a result of the success of the small form factor, CORIOmaster mini video wall processor, tvONE is launching the CORIOmatrix mini. The 1 RU routing switcher provides a 12-port matrix router, scaler, format converter, audio router and HDBaseT extender all in one unit. The C3-310, CORIOmatrix mini is uses modular hardware with 5 (or 16 with the larger 4 RU, C3-340) configurable AV module slots that offer a mix of top-quality signal management options plus two fixed, universal inputs. Choose modular input/output options such as: SD/HD/3G-SDI; universal DVI which support most common computer and video standards; and HDBaseT.
- The CORIOmatrix mini is also equipped with a web browser user interface (also now integrated in the larger, 32-port C3-340), which allows users to choose from 4 different views and be able to drag and drop inputs or outputs to these views to monitor and adjust the video and audio routing from an accessible, networked remote location.
- "In today's world, A/V installations and BYOD environments demand total flexibility. Every day installers are faced with displays and projectors of varying ages, sizes, connection limitations and aspect ratios, and these all need to be fed by an equally diverse selection of sources," said, Andy Fliss, Director of Marketing, tvONE. "The CORIOmatrix mini is a reliable source for any room system that has diverse inputs and outputs. It is a small 1RU non-squared matrix router that can scale and convert nearly any signal source to any signal output requirement."
- A monitoring module option includes two outputs to be used to monitor the inputs and outputs of the CORIOmatrix systems. The web interface is provided for both video and audio routing and setup of the router, and can be used as the main control interface if desired. The built-in command line interface permits a wide choice of control options.
- The CORIOmatrix mini is based on tvONE's exclusive CORIO2 technology and also provides up, down and cross conversion between a variety of analog and digital video formats. It includes advanced Digital Flicker Elimination circuitry and 4:4:4 full bandwidth sampling rate ensures crisp, clear images, while full bandwidth chroma sampling ensures faithfully reproduced, high resolution colors. Pixel level motion adaptive and diagonal interpolation ensures high quality de-interlacing of PAL, NTSC and 1080i signals. 3:2 Pulldown ensures proper 24 fps film extraction from NTSC and 1080i sources. All video signal parameters can be customized, adjusted and stored in non-volatile memory. All video sources can be viewed simultaneously on one display via the optional Monitor Output card. The CORIOmatrix mini has the ability to embed and de-embed audio signals from video sources while routing. An optional Audio module enables D/A conversion.