RelampIt Promotes Green AV with Raffle

Bohemia, NY--Once a year, RelampIt! sponsors a projector lamp recycling raffle in effort to promote Green practices in the audiovisual industry.

The 4th Annual Projector Lamp Recycling Raffle began September 1, and will conclude as part of a series of events that will take place during InfoComm’s AV Week (10/16 to 10/22).

According to Gina Sansivero, partner at Projector Lamp Services, “The week-long focus here will be on Green AV; specifically end of life cycle options for AV equipment.”

This year, RelampIt! intends to exceed the 1700 lamps collected during last year’s recycling raffle event. By participating in InfoComm’s AV Week festivities, RelampIt! has the opportunity to reach out to and educate a larger number of companies and institutions.

Those interested in being entered in the raffle are encouraged to submit a minimum of 10 projector lamps for recycling, which qualifies them for (1) entry. Participants have the opportunity to win one of three prizes, including a grand prize of a brand new front projector. RelampIt! continually makes efforts to inform AV integrators and end-users about the importance of projector lamp recycling and to encourage the AV community to consider Green options when choosing AV equipment.

While making this an easy and worthwhile opportunity to win prizes, it is also an opportunity for RelampIt! to further their commitment to environmental sustainability and encourage others in the AV community to join in. Top participants will be recognized on relampit.com. Visit relampit.com/recyclingraffle for further details.