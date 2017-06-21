tube uk Prepares for Busy MIF 2017

Manchester based Audio specialist tube uk will be supplying a wide variety of audio systems to around 45 different projects and installations at the 2017 Manchester International Festival (MIF), which takes place in, around and all over the city from June 29th to 16th July.

Adam Taylor (left) and John Redfern - project managers from tube uk engaged in he MIF prep.

The company has been involved since the first official MIF event back in 2007, and also two years before in a teaser event for the now biennial accessible-to-all arts festival which celebrates new works.

tube’s role in MIF has steadily increased over the years together with the sizes and scope of the Festival, and this year's projects will vary in length from five weeks (the longest including setup) to numerous one day pop-ups.

tube's Melvyn Coote will be overseeing all projects and collaborating closely with festival technical director Jack Thompson alongside a project management team of three - Adam Taylor, John Redfern and Dan Steele, plus a crew of 20 - 25 hand-picked regular freelance engineers and technicians.

"It's extremely demanding," said Melvyn, elucidating that his crew have been chosen for their calm personalities, ability to perform under pressure, sense of humour and being good communicators.

The efficiency of all this will rely on serious organization in the warehouse, with kit often coming back in one day or evening and being turned around overnight to go straight out on the next job.

Amidst all this craziness, tube will continue to be servicing its regular clients and installations.

"In addition to meticulous pre-planning and detailing, we have to think fast, on-our-feet and be highly reactive, as things can and do come up at the last minute … such is the nature and excitement of raw new works and some of the unusual site-specific venues that become performance spaces for the Festival. Sometimes artists don't realise exactly what they need until they are onsite, so we build some contingency into all the calculations," said Melvyn.

tube has already commenced prepping for MIF, a process that ramps up as the start date approaches.