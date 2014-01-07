Kramer Offers January Webinar: Best Practices in Digital Signage—Covering the Basics

In an upcoming 45 minute webinar, Dave Haar, Kramer's VP of Digital Signage Solutions, will discuss the importance of covering all of the basics to ensure the success of your digital signage network.

"We will discuss best practices when looking at options for content creation and management, screens and extension and distribution solutions, and will also take a closer look at Kramer Digital Signage solutions and how they can save you time and money when used in your digital signage deployment," Kramer officials stated in a recent release.

Covering the Basics Webinar Schedule: Monday, January 20, 2014 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM EST.

Please click to register.

Once registered, you will receive an email confirming your registration with information you need to join the webinar.

System Requirements:

PC: Windows 7, Vista, XP or 2003 Server

Mac: Mac OS X 10.6 or newer

Mobile: Iphone, iPad, Android phone or Android tablet