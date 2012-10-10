Premier Mounts Adds Mulazzi as Regional Sales Manager

Premier Mounts has appointed John Mulazzi to southeast regional sales manager.

As the regional sales manager for Premier in the southeast United States, Mulazzi will be responsible for covering territory from Tennessee to Florida.



Mulazzi, with over 20 years experience in the AV industry, is a valuable resource for Premier Mounts to add in the Southeast region. Previously employed as executive consultant for National & Strategic Accounts and Business Development at Expotechnik America, Mulazzi brings with him expert sales strategies with a successful and track record of identifying and acquiring targeted accounts.

“John’s extensive experience in the AV industry provides a level of comfort for customers, being able to provide comprehensive knowledge and expertise in system integration, product selection, and complete design build inquiries,” said Tiffany Dozier, vice president of sales at Premier Mounts.

Mulazzi will be responsible for covering Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas.