- When working with advertisements or displays, both small and large DOOH (digital-out-of home) company projects will require a digital signage player that has a user friendly interface, especially if it is a network player rather than a standalone looping player.
- Caltron’s MP-1080N uses an all-online content management software system to manage the player’s scheduling and playlist of all content for display. The iCAT3 online content management software was designed to manage Caltron’s MP-1080N easily and accurately.
- The online software allows for users to manage and update content from a remote location. Providing an all-online content management system allows for players to be located anywhere in the world and can be easily updated if and when there is new content that needs to be shown.
- The MP-1080N, Network High Definition Digital Signage Media Player requires the iCAT3 online software to function. The player was built specifically to operate through the iCAT3 software only. ICAT3’s main function is to allow media to be uploaded onto the server, create a playlist for each player or a group of players, create a schedule for designated playing times and provide status updates of each player through the software. ICAT3 also serves as a content layout tool since there is an option to add in desired features to the program that will tell the player what to play.
- The content management software is designed so that users can utilize the software with ease. Templates can be chosen to create menu boards to have zoning options that allow for multiple content displaying at one time on the screen. Functions in the online management software also allow a date, weather, company logo and RSS feed to be added as well. A drag and drop allows the user to resize zones.
- iCAT3 also serves to manage each player by providing constant log updates of any new activity incurred on the MP-1080N. The software can tell the player what to play during the scheduling and will download the next playlist and schedule in the background so that there is no delay when it is time to switch to a new playlist or schedule.
- Each registered account will have a 100MB storage limit provided by Caltron Industries. Generally 100MB will suffice for most applications. Licensing options are available to applications that require a larger storage space. Each application can then modify and update the software accordingly to meet the needs of the project. Licensing the ICAT3 software for company use can allow for custom designs and features for the user and/or company. This allows for iCAT3 to be unique for each user.