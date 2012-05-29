Amscreen Inks Deal with Halifax Bank

Amscreen, the UK digital media network owner, has signed an agreement with Halifax that will see screens installed in over two hundred branches across the country. Following an extensive trial period, the screens demonstrated both a high return on investment and some key business benefits of having Amscreen’s digital signage equipment installed in branches. The network is now set to be rolled out across 200 of Halifax’s branches. The network advertises the bank’s own products and services.

As the UK's largest provider of residential mortgages and savings accounts, Halifax will have the ability to vary content at different locations at different times of the day, creating a bespoke service for customers in each branch.

David Nicholson, Halifax Group Director, said, “Following a trial period, we are delighted to be able to extend the new technology into more of our branches.”

Amscreen chairman Lord Sugar said, “Customer engagement is absolutely paramount to a financial institution like Halifax and their investment in this technology is testament to the power of these screens and their ability to engage with customers. We hope to see more businesses using our platform to add value to the customers' experience in this way."

A live Amscreen mapping system allows advertisers to locate screens across the UK. Click on:

http://www.amscreen.co.uk/screen-media/mapping_tool.html to view the live mapping link for further information.

For more information on Amscreen: www.amscreen.co.uk