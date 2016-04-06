Toshiba Promotes Joseph Contreras

Toshiba America Business Solutions has promoted industry veteran Joseph Contreras to vice president of product and solutions marketing.



Contreras will be tasked with creating growth strategies for the company’s portfolio of e-STUDIO multi-function products, network document solutions and the Ellumina digital signage line, which includes all of the hardware, software and services needed to implement both static and interactive digital signage installations. Contreras will also play an expanded role in global business development, revenue growth and leadership for the company’s digital signage offerings for the Toshiba America Business Solutions and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions business units, both of which are partly responsible for content creation and management, displays, integration, installation and project management services as well as financing for solutions ranging for a single screen to the biggest arenas and stadiums.

Contreras served as director of product marketing prior to accepting his current position. He was responsible for the introduction of Toshiba industry-recognized e-STUDIO multi-function products, shaping the company’s solutions portfolio and the development of numerous strategic marketing partnerships.

“Joseph has played an integral role in the marketing success of our comprehensive line of hardware and software offerings for more than 15 years,” said Scott Maccabe, president and chief executive officer of Toshiba America Business Solutions and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “Throughout that time, he has been one of the constants behind our success.”