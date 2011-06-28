Rat Sound Expands L-Acoustics Inventory

Rat Sound Systems, Inc. of Oxnard, CA has expanded its L-Acoustics inventory with the addition of 12 KIVA and four KILO enclosures, four SB28 subs, and an LA8-equipped LA-RAK touring rack. This acquisition follows the company's recent purchase of 18 KARA enclosures earlier this year.

According to Dave Rat, "We currently have six KIVA and four KILO out on the Bluebird Cafe Stage of Willie Nelson's Country Throwdown tour and, despite their tiny size, they're proving to be surprisingly loud and clear. We anticipate that they'll come in handy for use as stage lip fills, VIP area fills, portable small-format standalone systems and more."

With an arsenal of well over 200 L-Acoustics enclosures — "enough to simultaneously accommodate at least five full-scale arena tours," Rat points out — the new KIVA and KILO systems are filling yet another niche for the L-Acoustics US Certified Provider as it seeks to grow its smaller and mid-scale client base.